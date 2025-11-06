Axar, Washington star in India’s big win

Kolkata: India’s allround depth came to the fore against Australia in the fourth T20I at Queensland on Thursday as they won by 48 runs and took an unbeatable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Axar Patel was named Player of the Match for his all-round show. (AP)

Axar Patel hit a 11-ball 21 before taking 2/20, Shivam Dube failed to convert a promising start at No 3 but justified his place with the wickets of Mitchell Marsh and Tim David, and Washington Sundar bowled for the first time in the series to take 3/3 in eight balls to end Australia’s challenge.

Put to bat on a pitch that had something for the bowlers, India scored 167/8 after a comparatively quiet start from the openers. Abhishek Sharma was dropped second ball of the match by Xavier Bartlett but he couldn’t build on that reprieve, holing out to David at long on after trying to hit Adam Zampa down the ground. The experiment with Dube at No 3 lasted 18 balls out of which he could hit only two for boundaries, including one six off Zampa, using his long levers to clobber a wide tossed up googly straight over his head.

Gill was quietly putting together an innings of some worth, but it needed a few more boundaries for him to slip into a higher gear. Nathan Ellis bowled a back of the hand slower ball though that landed on off and slipped through the defences of Gill who was trying to whip it towards midwicket.

Suryakumar Yadav was showing some intent all this while, hitting back-to-back sixes off Zampa and forcing him to bowl wide. But Xavier Barlett did the trick with a length ball, prompting Yadav to go back into the crease and aim for the ropes but he couldn’t clear David at the deep. Zampa quickly removed Tilak Varma and Jitesh Sharma in the same over but Patel dug India out of that hole with a sparkling cameo, hitting Marcus Stoinis for a four and a six over square leg in the 20th over to push the innings to 167.

Patel came in the Powerplay and immediately made an impact, getting rid of Matthew Short with an excellent review for leg-before after the initial appeal was turned down. Missing the sweep was always dangerous against the straight lines Patel bowls but there was marginal doubt about the impact which ball tracking later showed to be in line.

“If the batters are going to hit me down the line, then I can bowl in the middle-stump. Good length, 5-6m length and then if things are slipping from me, then I’ll just bowl an odd full one,” said Patel after the match. “That’s my plan in these conditions. I think wicket to wicket is the most important thing.”

Stung by that dismissal, Mitchell Marsh took two fours off Patel but his allround value soared in the ninth over when he dismissed Josh Inglis with a straight and quick delivery arrowed in to disturb his stumps. The seven balls Patel bowled after that, he didn’t concede a single boundary. He finished with 12 dot balls, Jasprit Bumrah with 11 and Arshdeep Singh with 10. Dube was expensive in his two overs, conceding 20 runs but the two breakthroughs he got India were invaluable.

Trying to find a boundary, Marsh tried to pull a slower off cutter from Dube but Arshdeep took a good running catch to his right at backward square-leg. But the turning point proved to be the wicket of David, who almost single-handedly won Australia the game at Hobart last match. Dube dug in a back of a length ball, luring David into a pull but this delivery had a few more yards on it so it took a top edge off his bat and ballooned to Yadav at extra cover. The score reading 91/4, Australia were in dire need of a jailbreak innings. Glenn Maxwell could have provided that but Varun Chakravarthy dismissed him with a googly darting in to take the off stump after the batter had backed away for a huge heave.

That left only Stoinis at the crease. No stranger to such situations, Stoinis usually takes some time to get his eye in before unleashing the big shots. But the run rate was creeping up and for 22 balls after the 12th over, Australia had not hit a boundary. Stoinis snapped that streak with a well-struck four, pulling Bumrah in front of square. But Sundar came in the next over to bowl for the first time in the series, went for 1,0,1 in his first three balls before striking the back leg of Stoinis with a good length ball that he had failed to reverse sweep. Bartlett gone in the next ball made it two in two for Sundar and it was well and truly over for Australia by then.