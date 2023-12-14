Baba Indrajith braves freak lip injury, bats with taped mouth in Vijay Hazare semi-final: ‘Deep cut, required stitches’

In a significant moment during the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal against Haryana at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot, Tamil Nadu batter Baba Indrajith came out to bat with a taped mouth, following a lip injury. The situation unfolded as Tamil Nadu found themselves struggling at 53 for three within 14 overs while chasing a target of 294. Indrajith entered the crease with his lips taped, and he also received medical attention in the 16th over.

Baba Indrajith in action during the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final(JioCinema)

The peculiar sight was a result of a freak injury suffered by Indrajith during the innings break. Indrajith had cut his lip after slipping in the bathroom. Despite this setback, Indrajith exhibited resilience and contributed a fighting knock of 64 runs off 71 balls, adorned with five fours. However, his efforts were not sufficient to propel Tamil Nadu to victory, as they fell short in their pursuit of 293, ultimately losing the match by 63 runs.

Notably, Indrajith had played a pivotal role in Tamil Nadu's quarterfinal triumph over Mumbai, scoring an unbeaten 103. Throughout the tournament, he was the team's leading run-scorer, amassing over 270 runs from seven innings, which includes a century and a fifty.

Following the match, Indrajith posted on his social media profile that he fell in the bathroom and also required stitches following his innings in the semi-final.

“Thank you all for your concern and wishes. Slipped and fell very badly when I stepped out of the ice bath mid-innings. Fell face-on in the bathroom and was shaken up quite a bit. Was bleeding with a deep cut on the upper lip and the inside of the lip. Managed to bat somehow but was gutted to not cross the finish line for the team. Just went to the hospital and got my stitches done. Should be back soon. Thank you once again,” Indrajith posted on Instagram.

Baba Indrajith's story on Instagram (Instagram)

Haryana rode on top-order batter Himanshu Rana's fourth List-A century and a four-for from pacer Anshul Kamboj, as they crushed the five-time champions Tamil Nadu to enter their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy final. Thanks to Rana's unbeaten 116 off 118 deliveries, Haryana scored an imposing 293 for seven in 50 overs and then dismissed India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu for 230 in 47.1 overs in Rajkot.

Kamboj came up with career-best bowling figures of 4/30 in all domestic formats as Tamil Nadu batter were made to bite the dust. In their chase, Tamil Nadu stuttered at the start, losing veteran opener Baba Aparajith for 7 before Anshul Kamboj started the demolition job.

The 23-year-old right-arm pacer, playing only his 14th List A game dismissed Hari Nishaanth for 1, thus adding to Tamil Nadu's dismal outing. Haryana will meet the winners of the second semifinal between Rajasthan and Karnataka to be played at the same venue on Thursday.

