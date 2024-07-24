Babar Azam's detractor Ahmed Shehzad roasted over gully cricket flop show: 'He wants to play for Pakistan'

Ahmed Shehzad has never shied away from castigating Babar Azam over Pakistan's poor performances in world cricket. Shehzad last played for Pakistan in 2019. The discarded 32-year-old has been busy making headlines about Babar and his crestfallen Pakistani side. In one of his recent rants against Babar, the out-of-form Pakistani cricketer opined that the Green Army has been on a losing streak against mediocre teams since the arrival of captain Babar. Ahmed Shehzad was bowled out three times in an over by a local resident(ANI)

However, Shehzad was on the receiving end when his recent outing for a gully cricket match garnered the attention of netizens. In a viral video, a local pacer cleaned up Shehzad not once but thrice. "Ahmed Shehzad was bowled out three times in an over by a local resident in Chitral," an X user captioned the post on the social media platform. “He wants to play for Pakistan,” another user poked fun at Shehzad after his gully cricket flop show.

WATCH: Ahmed Shehzad roasted over gully cricket flop show

What Shehzad said about Babar after Pakistan's World Cup exit

Shehzad didn't mince his words when the out-of-favour batter was asked about Babar's performances at the T20 World Cup. Runners-up in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan lost to co-hosts United States of America (USA) and India in the group stage of the ICC event. Pakistan eventually suffered a premature exit as Babar and Co. failed to clear the group stage of the T20 World Cup.

“Your strike rate is 112 and average is 26. You haven't hit a single six in 207 balls in the Powerplay. I admit I could've improved on my own performances 8 years ago, but your stats are even worse. You are worse than me, but you are king. You're a fraud king,” Shehzad had said.