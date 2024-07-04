Ahmed Shehzad bashes Mohammad Rizwan for playing ‘religion card’ after poor show in T20 WC: ‘It’s really disappointing'

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad took a dig at Mohammad Rizwan for playing the religion card in a press conference after the team's underwhelming show in the T20 World Cup. Recently, Rizwan addressed the media where he talked about Pakistan's poor show at the mega ICC event, but he also shared his religious sentiments during the press conference, which didn't go well with Shahzad. Ahmed Shahzad didn't mince his words while slamming Mohammad Rizwan for his religious comments in a press conference.(X and AFP)

A video has gone viral on social media, where he talked about his religion and said every Muslim is a brand ambassador of Islam where he goes.

“I think that every person is a brand ambassador for two things. If he is a Muslim, he represents Islam wherever he goes in the world. Secondly, he’s a brand ambassador of Pakistan. What people say, we don’t care about that,” Rizwan said.

Shehzad, who has been critical of the Pakistan team's performances in recent times, bashed the players for hiding their poor show by playing the religion card.

“It is really disappointing that some players are hiding their poor performance in the World Cup by holding unnecessary press conferences and playing the religion card. Where does religion go when they lie about their fitness and when they admit they were acting on the field? Does religion teach you to deceive others and lie in the field?" Shehzad wrote on X in Urdu.

Pakistan were knocked out from the group stage after suffering defeats against the USA and India early in the tournament. The batters failed to live up to the expectations in the shortest format and struggled to break the shackles on the tricky USA pitches. Rizwan also had a forgettable tournament on a personal level as he scored just 110 runs in four innings at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 90.90, with one fifty, which came against Canada.

Shehzad didn't hold back and further said that the players are paid to perform and not to be part of some group.

“You are paid to perform on the field and you join the grouping in the team instead. Religion teaches us to fulfill our responsibility with full determination and not to lie about our suffering,” he continued.