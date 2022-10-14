Watch: Babar Azam does a Dhoni during trophy celebrations, returns to arrange group photo after Pakistan beat NZ

Pakistan captian Babar Azam did an MS Dhoni by walking out of trophy celebrations only to return to arrange the group photo minutes later after beating New Zealand in the closely-fought tri-series final in Christchurch on Friday. Pakistan chased down New Zealand's 164-run target in 19.3 overs mainly due to all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz's clean hitting towards the end. Bangladesh was the other team in the tri-nation series ahead of T20 World Cup. After the match, Babar Azam was handed the trophy but the talismanic right-hander was quick to transfer it to his teammates and move out of the frame in true MS Dhoni style.

In the video that has now gone viral on social media, the Pakistan players were seen celebrating with the trophy. Seconds later, Babar came back, asking his teammates to be organised for the group, showing signs of a true leader.

Legendary India captain Dhoni had made this his trademark. Whenever India won a major trophy under his captaincy, he never used to take centrestage during the trophy celebrations. Most of the time, he used walk away, letting the young guns celebrate.

Watch Video: Babar Azam earns praise by dping an MS Dhoni during trophy celebrations

After the hosts finished on 163-7 at Hagley Oval, spinner Michael Bracewell checked Pakistan's early momentum in the tourists' reply, before Nawaz stepped up with his decisive 38 off 22 balls.

Haider Ali also made a useful 31 off 15 balls.

Having also steered Pakistan out of trouble in Thursday's dead-rubber win over Bangladesh, Nawaz produced another stellar innings before Iftikhar Ahmed sealed victory with a six in the final over.

"I just backed myself when I came on yesterday and today, all the preparation in the nets meant I had a clear mind," said man-of-the-match Nawaz.

"I have been batting in the middle order in club cricket, which helps a lot, and I was very happy to fulfil the team's expectations in me."

Babar Azam reserved high praise for his bowlers and Nawaz. "The way our team played deserves all the credit. The bowlers were brilliant at the death. The way the middle order played was outstanding. Haider and Nawaz are outstanding, so we need to step up and perform. (On the wicket slowing down) It didn't make me change my thoughts about the toss. The wicket played the same too. Going to Australia, we have good confidence," he said.

Pakistan begin their World Cup campaign against India on October 23 in Melbourne. Before that, they will play two warm-up matches.

