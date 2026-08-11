Babar Azam gets English media warning as former Pakistan star suggests Shan Masood switch

Babar Azam’s return as Pakistan’s Test captain began on a mixed note, with the series against the West Indies ending in a 1-1 draw. Pakistan suffered a defeat in the opening Test before bouncing back strongly in the second to level the series. However, the pressure on Babar is expected to increase during Pakistan’s upcoming tour of England, with the team currently sitting eighth in the World Test Championship standings. Pakistan climbed off the bottom of the table after a strong comeback against the West Indies. Following a defeat in the opening Test, they responded in style in the second, securing a convincing eight-wicket victory to level the series 1-1. The win gave Pakistan a much-needed boost and helped them move up the standings.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is under pressure. (AFP)

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Their chances of reaching the WTC final are slim, but Pakistan will be looking to finish the cycle on a stronger note. For Babar, the tour will also be an important test of his leadership credentials after his reappointment as red-ball captain following an underwhelming previous stint. With Pakistan needing consistent results, Babar will be under pressure to deliver both as captain and batter.

Babar could face intense scrutiny during Pakistan’s England tour, and former cricketer Rashid Latif believes the PCB should protect him from the English media.

“An England tour is a difficult assignment, and the English media often tries to unnecessarily involve visiting teams in news stories,” Rashid said while speaking on the Geo News programme Score.

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{{^usCountry}} Rashid also backed Shan Masood to play a bigger role away from the field during Pakistan’s England tour. He believes Masood’s experience of playing in England and dealing with the local media could help take some of the pressure off Babar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashid also backed Shan Masood to play a bigger role away from the field during Pakistan’s England tour. He believes Masood’s experience of playing in England and dealing with the local media could help take some of the pressure off Babar. {{/usCountry}}

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“Babar Azam is an experienced player, so it would be better for the PCB management to keep him away from the English media and send former captain Shan Masood to speak to them more often,” he added.

“Shan has played in England and has better experience of dealing with the English media,” Rashid said.

Pakistan under pressure

Pakistan’s last Test win away from home came against Sri Lanka in 2023, during Babar’s first stint as captain. Shan Masood then took charge for nearly three years, but Pakistan struggled on the road under his leadership. They suffered a 3-0 series whitewash in Australia, followed by 2-0 defeats in South Africa and Bangladesh, leaving their overseas Test record a major concern.

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