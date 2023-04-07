Babar Azam gives 'Virat Kohli treatment’ to Kane Williamson, sends internet in overdrive with two-line tweet

Babar Azam has fast-developed a new way of winning hearts. If his silken cover drives were not reason enough, the Pakistan captain has sort of made a habit of supporting his counterparts in their difficult times. After breaking the internet with a 'this too shall pass' tweet for an under-fire Virat Kohli when he was horribly out of form, Babar Azam has now shown support for New Zealand ODI skipper Kane Williamson.

Babar Azam and Kane Williamson

Williamson is set to be ruled out of the ODI World Cup scheduled to take place in India in October-November this year after suffering a freak injury while fielding during the IPL 2023 opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad last week.

The classy right-hander flew back home and New Zealand Cricket announced that scans conducted have revealed that Williamson has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on his right knee. He is set to go under the knife in the next few weeks and will require a lot of time to recover, effectively ruling him out of the ODI World Cup.

Williamson has been replaced with Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanka in the Gujarat Titans squad for the remainder of IPL 2023.

Realising that the 32-year-old Williamson might just miss out on the opportunity of leading his side in an ODI World Cup for the last time, Babar Azam came up with a heartfelt tweet. "Bounce back stronger. Get well soon Kane Williamson," Babar captioned his photo with the New Zealand great.

This is not the first time Babar Azam has shown support for an opposition cricketer. He had tweeted "This too shall pass, stay strong" with a photo of Kohli and himself when the India great was having a torrid time with the bat in the England series last year.

The tweet garnered a lot of praise from fans across the globe who lauded Babar for his sportsman spirit.

The right-hander will lead Pakistan in a three-match T20I series against New Zealand to be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi from April 14 to May 7. He will have the support of ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who made a comeback to the Pakistan side after a long injury layoff.

