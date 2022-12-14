Babar Azam hits back at critics with cryptic message after Pakistan's back-to-back Test defeats against England

Pakistan cricket on Monday hit forgettable low after they lost the Test series to England at home. A 26-run defeat in Multan in the second Test handed Pakistan a third consecutive defeat on home soil for the first time since 1959. Besides the series defeat, Pakistan are all but out of the race to make the World Test Championship final. Babar Azam has been immensely criticised for the series defeat and for his batting performance in the two Tests, but the captain responded to the criticism with a cryptic message on social media on Tuesday.

Pakistan had a golden opportunity in hand to make their maiden WTC final in this cycle with five Tests at home - three against England and two versus New Zealand next month. However, the back-to-back losses saw them drop from the fourth spot to the sixth, and subsequently falling out of contention for a place in the final.

Babar has been the cynosure of the criticism Pakistan faced following their twin defeats. His captaincy decisions, both for team selection and during the two matches has been slammed by veteran cricketers, besides a few raising concern over his batting form.

Babar has now hit back at those critics as he tweeted, “Do not let compliments go to your head and criticism to your heart.”

This isn't the first time Babar has hit back at critics. After the loss in Multan, a reporter, in the post-match conference, told Babar that fans feel that he and Mohammad Rizwan "should focus in T20s as they get out the rest of the team crumbles."

Babar interrupted the journalist midway through his question with a befitting reply. He said: "Toh aap keh rahe hain Test chhor de? (So you are saying, we should stop playing Test?)”

“Sir, aisa kuch nahi soch rahe hum (Sir I'm not thinking anything like that),” he added.

