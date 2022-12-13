Home / Cricket / 'India produces entire wealth, so their position is compromised': Ramiz Raja's brutal attack on ICC amid Asia Cup row

'India produces entire wealth, so their position is compromised': Ramiz Raja's brutal attack on ICC amid Asia Cup row

Ramiz's comment came amid the ongoing row over Asia Cup 2023. ACC are yet to hold an official meeting to decide and settle the matter over the 2023 event.

PCB chief Ramiz Raja (left)
Pakistan cricket board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has launched a brutal attack on the International Cricket Council (ICC) amid the ongoing row over Asia Cup 2023 between BCCI and PCB, blasting the ICC for taking neutral stand whenever their are issues between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket over over a decade now, the last being the latter's tour in 2012/13 when they played three ODIs and two T20Is. And the last time India visited Pakistan was in 2008, for the Asia Cup. Owing to political tensions between the two nations, their rivalry has now been restricted to Asia Cup and ICC events.

"They are circumspect and not forthcoming because India produces the entire ICC wealth, and so their position, unfortunately, is compromised as a result, I don't think it's going to change unless we have a resolve and commitment in every cricket board and our cricket fraternity works towards making it happen," Ramiz Raja was quoted as saying by the National.

ALSO READ: 'Now that Rohit Sharma is not there, we are sorted. Dravid's job is easier': Kaif says Gill, KL Rahul will open

Ramiz's comment came amid the ongoing row over Asia Cup 2023. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of ACC, revealed that India won't travel to Pakistan for the tournament next year and called for a change of venue to a neutral one. PCB then responded saying that if Pakistan's hosting rights are denied, they would boycott both the Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup next year, which will be held in India.

“Of course we need to play each other. Who wouldn't want to watch India versus Pakistan? There shouldn't be an excuse for Pakistan not playing in India or India not playing in Pakistan," Ramiz added.

ACC are yet to hold an official meeting to decide and settle the matter over the 2023 event.

Earlier last week, in conversation with Sky Cricket, Ramiz had expressed that he wants to see India and Pakistan resume their bilateral cricket rivalry and host each other for such contests but only on "equal terms".

"I'm all for India-Pakistan contests, I've said this on record," he stated. "I absolutely love the fans, and they like us as well - Pakistan has become a brand in international cricket, the players have got fan following in India, and I know that the second most watched team in India after India is Pakistan, so they take interest in our development. We want to go and play, but the fact is it has to be on equal terms. You can't be subservient to a certain cricket board. We've survived without India now for a good number of years. Pakistan have looked at the scales of economy in-house and somehow have survived extremely well."

ramiz raja indian cricket team pakistan cricket team icc + 1 more

