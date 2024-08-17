Babar Azam hurt by Pakistan teammate's vicious delivery, struggles to make contact with ball in gruelling net session

Pakistan are gearing up for an intense two-Test series against Bangladesh, set to begin on August 21, with matches scheduled in Rawalpindi and Karachi. The team has named a formidable squad, opting for a pace-heavy lineup with five quick bowlers and just one frontline spinner, Abrar Ahmed. Batter Saud Shakeel has been appointed as the new vice-captain, reflecting the side's strategic balance of youth and experience. Babar Azam endured a rough net session as Pakistan's team prepares for the Test series against Bangladesh(Instagram)

During a recent net session in Rawalpindi, an intriguing video surfaced, showcasing a fiery spell from fast bowler Khurram Shahzad that put Pakistan's star batter, Babar Azam, to the test. In the clip, Shahzad delivers a masterful outswinger that nearly clips Babar's off-stump, leaving the batter exposed and narrowly missing the wood. The very next delivery, Shahzad sends a sharp, back-of-a-length ball that cuts back in and strikes Babar painfully on the box, forcing him to momentarily catch his breath.

Despite Shahzad’s check-in after the blow, Babar's ordeal wasn’t over.

The next ball, attempting an ambitious drive, Babar was bowled, capping off a tough sequence for Pakistan's T20I captain.

With rain and overcast conditions expected during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi from August 21 to 25, the Pakistan team management will reportedly opt for a pace-dominant bowling attack.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted rain of varying intensity over the five days of the match, prompting the team to rely on their fast bowlers.

As a result, Pakistan is expected to field a formidable pace quartet comprising Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, and Khurram Shehzad, leaving Salman Ali Agha as the sole spinner in the lineup. Interestingly, this will be Pakistan's first Test series since their tour of Australia, which took place in December last year.

“We have yet to find the perfect approach to taking advantage of home conditions and winning,” Masood had said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast about the side's underwhelming results in the longest format over the past few years. The side faced defeats in home series to England and Australia in 2022, and drew 1-1 when New Zealand toured the side later.

"Unless you can win at home, you cannot hope to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship," he added.