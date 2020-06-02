e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Babar Azam is yet to reach his potential: Hafeez

Babar Azam is yet to reach his potential: Hafeez

His performances have drawn praise from his colleagues as well as past greats and even comparison with Indian batting great Virat Kohli.

cricket Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:27 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates a century.
Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates a century.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Babar Azam has been one of the most exciting batting talent to have come out of Pakistan over the past decade. His ability to score runs in all formats and on all surfaces have seen him to rise to the captaincy of the team in limited overs cricket in a short span of time.

His performances have drawn praise from his colleagues as well as past greats and even comparison with Indian batting great Virat Kohli. Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who has seen Azam’s rise from close quarters, feels the newly appointed limited overs captain is yet to reach his full potential.

“He [Babar] is a brilliant performer for Pakistan. In his five-year career for Pakistan so far, he has played some amazing cricket. However, he is yet to reach his full potential, considering his talent,” said Hafeez.

“He is like my younger brother and I tell him to his face that a talent like him is not there yet where I want to see him. He is trying to push those barriers and I am confident that he will serve Pakistan for a long time,” Hafeez said on a Youtube show Cricast.

Hafeez further said that captaincy will serve the youngster well as success as a captain will make him more confident.

“I haven’t seen him a lot as a captain. I played only two matches under his captaincy. I can’t evaluate his captaincy until I see his personal tactics as a captain in different match situations.

“I have best wishes for him that he leads Pakistan for a long period of time and joins the list of successful Pakistan captains. It will be beneficial for him as well as Pakistan because when our top-level performer will start winning as a captain, his confidence will be even higher,” Hafeez added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN report
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN report
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
Had never seen Laxman so angry: Raina recalls nail-biter against Aus
Had never seen Laxman so angry: Raina recalls nail-biter against Aus
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In