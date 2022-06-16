'Prime goal is to win two World Cups for Pakistan': Babar Azam looking to use form to make history

Babar Azam is in the form of his life at the moment and it is being reflected in the fact that he is now the top ranked ODI and T20I batter and fourth on the Test standings. The Pakistan captain, however, wants to use this form to ensure that he fulfills a boyhood dream of his.

“No doubt I am enjoying my form. But with this form my prime goal is to win the two World Cups for Pakistan in the next one-and-a-half years and if that happens I will feel that my runs are worth gold,” Babar told AFP.

This year will see the 2022 T20 World Cup being played in Australia after which the 2023 World Cup will be played in India.

The Pakistan captain said that his primary objective when he started playing cricket was to become the best batter in the world while helping the national team win titles.

“When I started playing cricket as a schoolboy the target was to play international cricket for Pakistan, become the world’s top batsman in such a manner that it helps my team to win all the titles,” he said.

Babar became all-format skipper in 2019 and he has thrived since then.

“As captain I want to take the challenge because I am at the front. If I am in front, only then my team will follow me and that is the same with run scoring,” he said.

“If I am scoring runs then other batters will follow and get inspired, but there is always room for improvement so I want to improve my finishing and that is important as captain.”

