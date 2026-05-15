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Babar Azam returns as Pakistan receive massive boost for second Test against Bangladesh

Pakistan will be strengthened by the return of star batter Babar Azam for the second Test against Bangladesh. 

Updated on: May 15, 2026 04:14 pm IST
AFP |
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Pakistan will be strengthened by the return of star batsman Babar Azam for the second and final cricket Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said on Friday.

Babar Azam declared fit for second Test. (AP)

A knee injury ruled Babar, 31, out of the first Test, won by Bangladesh by 104 runs to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

"Babar Azam is available for the next match," Sarfaraz told reporters ahead of the second Test starting on Saturday.

"We are disappointed after the first Test but the past is the past. We are hopeful. We will bounce back as a team."

Bangladesh also have injury concerns among their top-order batsmen.

Shadman Islam has been ruled out with a chest injury sustained during the first Test, while fellow opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy's fitness is also being monitored.

White-ball opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim is set to make his Test debut in Shadman's absence.

Rain is predicted for the decider but Sarfaraz sought to play down the conditions.

 
sarfaraz ahmed pakistan cricket babar azam
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