Babar Azam's brilliant three-word reaction after Pakistan incredibly qualifies for the semi-final of T20 World Cup

In a remarkable turn of fortunes, South Africa lost to an inexperienced Netherlands side, paving the way for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan confirmed their semi-final berth with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh. One of their primary bowlers, Shaheen Afridi performed well when it mattered the most and was awarded player of the match for picking four wickets.

Most had written Pakistan off and the team was under immense criticism over their performance in the first two matches in the marquee tournament. But everything fell in place to help the 2009 champions qualify for the knock-out round, and the side's captain Babar Azam was jubilant after the favourable results.

"Never say never! AlhumduLillah. Keep us all in your prayers," tweeted Babar after the win.

The Pakistan skipper was also seen addressing his teammates after their dramatic qualification into the semi-finals. Chalking the plan ahead, Babar said "We need to give our 100% without worrying about the results. We need to continue the momentum and perform as a team like we have done in the last two matches."

Earlier, Bangladesh batted first and scored 127/8 in 20 overs, with opener Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring a half century. In reply, Pakistan had a slow start as the pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan – that has remained significantly out-of-touch in this World Cup – could add only 57 runs in 10.2 overs for the first wicket. This was the lowest T20I partnership for the opening wicket from a full-member nation in the format's history; Babar's struggling stay came to an end in the 11th over as he was dismissed on 25, and Rizwan, too, departed in the next over.

But the middle order batted responsibly with Mohammad Haris scoring a brisk 31, helping chase the lowly target in Adelaide. With the win, Pakistan finished with six points which was enough for a berth in semi-final.

Pakistan will face off against New Zealand in the first semi-final on November 09, Wednesday at Sydney Cricket Ground.

On the other hand, Team India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their last match of the Super 12 stage. With the tremendous victory, Rohit Sharma and co. finished on the top of points table in Group 2 and qualified for the semi-final. India will take on England in the second semi-final on November 10, Thursday at Adelaide Oval.

