Babar Azam served with loud and clear message from Aqib Javed after T20 snub: 'Players aware of format they best fit'

Aaqib Javed has shared his views on former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's future in the national team's T20I set-up. The 30-year-old has been left out of the Pakistan team for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. He hasn’t appeared in a T20I since December last year, after the PCB chose to provide opportunities to younger players in the wake of ongoing debates about Babar Azam’s strike rate and its impact on the team’s performance. Babar led the Pakistan team in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit after losing their matches to the USA and India. Babar Azam was left out of Pakistan T20I squad for series against West Indies and Bangladesh.(AFP)

Aaqib, Director of PCB's National High-Performance Centre, stated that Babar and other senior Pakistan players who were dropped from the squad for Bangladesh and West Indies T20Is are still welcome.

“Whether it’s Babar or any other player, the game is open to everyone. If Babar or anyone else performs well, they will earn their place—anyone can rise through performance,” he was quoted as saying by Pakistani media.

However, he delivered a clear message to the players, emphasising that they know which format best suits them and that making a comeback won’t be easy for anyone.

“Players are aware of which format they best fit into. There are numerous challenges ahead, and they must be prepared to face them,” he added.

Apart from Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi also missed out on the T20I squad for the upcoming series.

The selectors, along with head coach Mike Hesson, have already informed Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen that they won’t be needed for the upcoming T20I series and should instead concentrate their efforts on the ICC World Test Championship and ODIs.

Babar Azam set to play in BBL

Meanwhile, Babar secured a spot with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League after the board issued NOCs to him and several other players to participate in the tournament from December 28 until late January. It’s a significant opportunity for Babar to demonstrate his T20 prowess on a big stage and make a strong case for his return in the selectors’ plans.

Speaking about the opportunity to join the Sixers, Babar said, "I'm very proud to be joining the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming season."

"It's an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world's best T20 leagues and to be a part of such a successful and respected franchise."

"I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's success, building a strong connection with the fans, and sharing this experience with my friends, family and supporters at home in Pakistan," Babar added