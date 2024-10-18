Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi react as Pakistan clinch first home Test win in over 3 years right after star duo is rested

Pakistan secured a commanding 152-run victory against England in the 2nd Test in Multan, ending their 11-match losing streak at home. Despite being without two of their star players, Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam, the team delivered an all-around performance, led by spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan. Pakistan's Aamer Jamal celebrates with teammates Babar Azam (C) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (R)(AFP)

Shaheen and Babar, rested for the final two Tests of the series, took to social media to express their pride in the team’s efforts. Shaheen, in particular, praised Noman and Sajid for sharing all 20 wickets between them and commended Kamran Ghulam for his debut century, which played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s win.

Shaheen, posting on X, was effusive in his praise of the team’s collective performance, stating, “Fantastic win at home! Congratulations to Pakistan. Noman Ali and Sajid Khan were exceptional, along with a dream debut for Kamran Ghulam and a massive contribution from Salman Ali Agha. Keep it going, Inshallah!”

His acknowledgment of the team’s hard work was echoed by Babar, who lauded the players’ efforts.

The absence of Shaheen from Pakistan’s playing XI could have left a void in the bowling department, but the spin duo of Noman and Sajid stepped up magnificently, ensuring the team didn’t miss the services of their premier fast bowler.

Aamer Jamal was the only pacer fielded in the match, but it was the spinners who took center stage. Sajid Khan set the tone in the first innings, claiming seven wickets to rip through England’s batting order, while Noman played a supporting role. However, it was in the second innings where Noman truly shined, delivering a career-best performance of 8/46, which sealed England’s fate.

A record outing

Noman's outstanding spell made him the most successful Pakistan left-arm spinner in Test history, and alongside Sajid, the pair became only the seventh bowling duo to take all 20 wickets in a Test match.

Noman and Sajid’s combined effort drew comparisons to legendary bowling partnerships, with the last instance of this feat occurring in 1972, when Australia’s Bob Massie and Dennis Lillee took all 20 wickets against England at Lord’s.

Noman’s performance not only cemented his place in Pakistan cricket history but also provided a significant boost to the team’s morale as they clinched their first win under Shan Masood’s captaincy.

The win was made even sweeter by Kamran Ghulam’s impressive debut century. At 29 years old, Kamran became the second-oldest Pakistan player, after Abid Ali in 2019, to score a hundred on his Test debut. His innings was a crucial anchor in Pakistan’s first innings, helping the team establish a strong lead over England. With this milestone, Kamran joined the elite group of only 13 Pakistan cricketers who have scored a century on debut.