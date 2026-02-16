Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi told ‘time’s up’ after Pakistan’s debacle against India: ‘Squad needs new performers’
Mohammad Yousuf tore into Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi following their abysmal showing against India in the T20 World Cup.
Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf minced no words as he tore into experienced campaigners Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi following the team's 61-run loss against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Both the senior pros were expected to step up; however, the duo failed to show any fight, and India had no problem wrapping up a comfortable win to seal their berth in the Super 8s.
Shaheen was the major reason why India managed to get past the 170-run mark as he leaked 31 runs in the two overs he bowled. He was the only pacer employed by Agha; however, the left-arm pacer failed to put his experience into use as he was left hammered left, right and centre by Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh.
On the other hand, Babar Azam played a horrendous slog when Pakistan were already three wickets down in the chase of 176. The former Pakistan captain lasted just seven balls in the middle, scoring five runs. He was sent back to the pavilion by Axar Patel.
Speaking of the last experienced campaigner, Shadab Khan, he leaked 17 runs in the only over he bowled, while with the bat, he managed just 14 runs off 15 balls. Following this showing from the three seasoned campaigners, Yousuf said that the time's up for them and the occasion has come for trying out new faces in
Pakistan's T20 squad.
“Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides,” Yousuf wrote on X.
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, too, spoke on the same lines during an interaction with a Pakistani media channel. He wants Pakistan team management to test the bench strength in their final Group A game, against Namibia, and given them confidence, should the team qualify for the Super Eight round.
“If I were to make a decision here, then I would say drop Babar, Shaheen and Shadab. Give new players an opportunity against Namibia and build their confidence. We have been seeing this for a long time now that the senior players have not been performing well against good teams, and if they can't, then give others a chance,” he said.
What happened in the match between India and Pakistan?
The match between India and Pakistan started with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha winning the toss and opting to bowl. Suryakumar Yadav's side posted 175/7 in 20 overs after Ishan Kishan played a knock of 77.
Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar then took two wickets each as India bundled out Pakistan for just 114 in 18 overs, winning the match by 61 runs.
Pakistan now cannot afford to lose against Namibia on Thursday, as a defeat would knock them out of the T20 World Cup. If Pakistan face a defeat, then the USA would join India in qualifying for the Super 8s from the group stage.
If Pakistan lose against Namibia, then they would be tied with USA on points; however, an inferior net run rate would know them out of the tournament.