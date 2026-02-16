Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi told ‘time’s up’ after Pakistan’s debacle against India: ‘Squad needs new performers’

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf minced no words as he tore into experienced campaigners Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi following the team's 61-run loss against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Both the senior pros were expected to step up; however, the duo failed to show any fight, and India had no problem wrapping up a comfortable win to seal their berth in the Super 8s. Babar Azam scored just 5 runs against India in the T20 World Cup. (PTI)

Shaheen was the major reason why India managed to get past the 170-run mark as he leaked 31 runs in the two overs he bowled. He was the only pacer employed by Agha; however, the left-arm pacer failed to put his experience into use as he was left hammered left, right and centre by Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh.

Also Read: Mohsin Naqvi embarrassed: PCB chief leaves stadium early, refuses to sit through Pakistan’s collapse against India On the other hand, Babar Azam played a horrendous slog when Pakistan were already three wickets down in the chase of 176. The former Pakistan captain lasted just seven balls in the middle, scoring five runs. He was sent back to the pavilion by Axar Patel.

Speaking of the last experienced campaigner, Shadab Khan, he leaked 17 runs in the only over he bowled, while with the bat, he managed just 14 runs off 15 balls. Following this showing from the three seasoned campaigners, Yousuf said that the time's up for them and the occasion has come for trying out new faces in

Pakistan's T20 squad.

“Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides,” Yousuf wrote on X.