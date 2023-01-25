'Babar Azam should quit captaincy': Ex-Pakistan star comes up with bold pick for star batter's successor as captain

Even though Babar Azam has no plans to give up the captaincy, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has revealed his pick for the successor of the all-format captain. Under the leadership of star batter Babar, former world champions Pakistan suffered a 2-1 series defeat at the hands of New Zealand in their backyard. Before Pakistan's series defeat to New Zealand in ODIs, Babar and Co. were outplayed by England in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Pakistan cricketer Ali believes Babar should step down as the leader of the Green Army. Ali, who played 19 Tests and 50 One Day International (ODIs) for Pakistan, has claimed that Babar can shatter major records after relinquishing the leadership role. Babar is reportedly facing the prospect of being replaced as Pakistan's all-format captain after a terrible home season.

ALSO READ: 'Kohli ki himmat hai vo 5 saal nikaal gaya. Rohit ki haalat dekho...': Pakistan star's explosive remark on India captain

“Babar Azam should quit captaincy. If he leaves captaincy, he will break all records and surpass records made by greats in the game. His captaincy is affecting his performance with the bat, and he should focus on his batting,” Ali was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former cricketer feels star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi should stake his claim as the next captain of the Pakistani side in two of the purest formats. As far as the shortest format is concerned, Ali asserted that all-rounder Shadab Khan should be the next captain of the Green Army.

"Shaheen Afridi should be Pakistan's captain. Shaheen Afridi can lead Pakistan in ODI and Test cricket if he remains fit. Shadab Khan could be Pakistan's choice as captain in T20I cricket," Ali added. Babar guided Pakistan to the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The 28-year-old has played 47 Tests, 95 ODIs and 99 T20Is for Pakistan. Babar-led Pakistan will next face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series in April.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON