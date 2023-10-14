Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / ‘Babar Azam will be conscious of the fact…’: Gavaskar rings ominous bells for Pakistan ahead of high octane India clash

‘Babar Azam will be conscious of the fact…’: Gavaskar rings ominous bells for Pakistan ahead of high octane India clash

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 14, 2023 12:18 PM IST

“I do believe that, India start as the favorites.” - Sunil Gavaskar

Team India have made an excellent start to their World Cup and will look to carry forward the momentum when they meet arch rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Pakistan too head into the contest on the back of a 100 percent record, having defeated Sri Lanka by six-wickets in their previous match. (Follow | India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2023)

Babar Azam and Sunil Gavaskar

Despite both sides looking equally balanced on paper, many experts believe it is India, who'll have the edge. India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar during an interaction with India Today, echoed similar views. The former India cricketer is pleased with India's “all-round performance,” which he feels will be the key in the high octane clash.

Catch live score of the Pakistan vs India
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"India's all round performance has been very, very good and that gives you hope that against Pakistan," said Gavaskar.

Also Read: Babar Azam shuts down 'captaincy' question before India clash

The ex-cricketer then shifted his focus to the Pakistan team and rang ominous bells for the opposition with his assessment. Gavaskar pointed that Babar Azam has been struggling with form, which will add more pressure on the Pakistan skipper.

"Pakistan, also the skipper, hasn't got runs which will always put pressure, particularly when you're going to play against India. He'll be conscious of the fact that he hasn't spent time out in the middle," said Gavaskar.

He added: “I do believe that, India start as the favorites.”

Babar was dismissed for 5(18) against Netherlands, and could only manage 10(15) in the following encounter against Sri Lanka.

While Babar has been struggling for runs, Pakistan will be happy with the show Mohammad Rizwan has put. The wicketkeeper-batter scored a crucial 68(75) against Netherlands, helping his side recover from 38/3 in the first powerplay. He along with Saud Shakeel, who also scored 68(52), took Pakistan to a stiff 286/10 in 49 overs.

In the following encounter against Sri Lanka, Rizwan battled through pain and returned unbeaten on 131(121). His efforts saw Pakistan complete a tough 345-run chase with 1.4 overs to spare. Apart from Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique had also scored a superb century in the contest.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs Pakistan Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
india at world cup india vs pakistan world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP