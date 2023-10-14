‘Babar Azam will be conscious of the fact…’: Gavaskar rings ominous bells for Pakistan ahead of high octane India clash

Team India have made an excellent start to their World Cup and will look to carry forward the momentum when they meet arch rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Pakistan too head into the contest on the back of a 100 percent record, having defeated Sri Lanka by six-wickets in their previous match. (Follow | India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2023)

Babar Azam and Sunil Gavaskar

Despite both sides looking equally balanced on paper, many experts believe it is India, who'll have the edge. India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar during an interaction with India Today, echoed similar views. The former India cricketer is pleased with India's “all-round performance,” which he feels will be the key in the high octane clash.

"India's all round performance has been very, very good and that gives you hope that against Pakistan," said Gavaskar.

The ex-cricketer then shifted his focus to the Pakistan team and rang ominous bells for the opposition with his assessment. Gavaskar pointed that Babar Azam has been struggling with form, which will add more pressure on the Pakistan skipper.

"Pakistan, also the skipper, hasn't got runs which will always put pressure, particularly when you're going to play against India. He'll be conscious of the fact that he hasn't spent time out in the middle," said Gavaskar.

He added: “I do believe that, India start as the favorites.”

Babar was dismissed for 5(18) against Netherlands, and could only manage 10(15) in the following encounter against Sri Lanka.

While Babar has been struggling for runs, Pakistan will be happy with the show Mohammad Rizwan has put. The wicketkeeper-batter scored a crucial 68(75) against Netherlands, helping his side recover from 38/3 in the first powerplay. He along with Saud Shakeel, who also scored 68(52), took Pakistan to a stiff 286/10 in 49 overs.

In the following encounter against Sri Lanka, Rizwan battled through pain and returned unbeaten on 131(121). His efforts saw Pakistan complete a tough 345-run chase with 1.4 overs to spare. Apart from Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique had also scored a superb century in the contest.

