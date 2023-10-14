'Ek match se kaptaani nahi mili hai, ek match se jaayegi nahi': Babar shuts down 'captaincy' question before India clash

The face-off between India and Pakistan is cricket's ultimate showdown; it is among the most electrifying rivalries in sporting history. In the year 2023, the two powerhouses rekindled their feud not once, but twice – both in the Asia Cup. While the first of these encounters was abandoned due to rainy weather, the second witnessed India orchestrating a crushing 228-run triumph. Babar Azam during press conference ahead of 2023 WC match vs India(YouTube)

The aftermath of Pakistan's Asia Cup defeat to India was marked by scathing criticism and intense scrutiny of the team's performance, though. In Pakistan, there were heated discussions over the side's outing against India and the eventual elimination from the tournament; there also held a meeting among key figures, including PCB chief Zaka Ashraf, former stars like Mohammad Hafeez and Misbah-ul-Haq amid swirling speculation regarding the future of Babar Azam's captaincy.

As Pakistan prepare to face India in the all-important World Cup clash at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the pressure remains monumental. It was not just the weight of ‘India vs Pakistan’ at the World Cup stage, but also the history of Pakistan's losing streak against India in tournament that would add to pressure in the men in green's camp.

Babar, however, isn't much bothered on history and neither he is too worried on his spot as Pakistan captain. While Babar remains well aware that captains often bear the brunt of victory or defeat in such contests, the Pakistan captain insisted all he can do is to play to the best of his abilities.

“Mai iss cheez par kabhi vo nahi karta ki iss match ki vajah se meri kaptaani chali jayegi. Allah ne jitna mere liye likha hai utna mai karunga. Jitna mera Allah par believe hai, utni mujhe milegi. Mujhe ek match ki vajah se kaptaani mili nahi hai, ya ek match ki vajah se meri jaayegi nahi (I don't believe that I would lose my captaincy because of this game. I will achieve whatever God has decided for me. I didn't get captaincy because of one match, and I won't lose it because of one either),” Babar stated in the pre-match press conference.

Both teams undefeated so far

Both, India and Pakistan, have remained undefeated in the 2023 World Cup so far. India secured victories against Australia and Afghanistan in their initial two matches. On the other hand, Pakistan comfortably defeated the Netherlands before showcasing an impressive batting display against Sri Lanka. In the match against subcontinental rivals, Pakistan recorded the highest successful run-chase in World Cup history (345).

