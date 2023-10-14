IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 Match prediction: Why Babar's men can fall short of breaking losing streak vs Rohit and co.

The gaze of countless sports fans is fixated on one momentous clash this Saturday: the eagerly anticipated 2023 World Cup game between India, the host country, and their enduring rival, Pakistan. This will be Pakistan's first match on Indian soil since the 2016 T20 World Cup; even as the two nations share a storied history in international cricket, both haven't engaged in a bilateral series for over a decade, owing to political tensions. Interestingly, over the past few years, when these teams have crossed paths on the global stage, the results have been largely lopsided – particularly at the World Cups. Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium(PTI)

Of course, a notable statistic is that Pakistan has never managed to secure a victory against India in the ODI World Cup, a streak that stretches back to their encounter in 1992. This record includes defeats to India in 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019. The resulting 7-0 scoreline is a subject of fervent debate among ardent fans on both sides. Over the past few years, Pakistan – led by Babar Azam – has posed strong competition to India after a period of Indian domination, and as the men in green gear up for the clash in Ahmedabad, they will aim to deliver a blow to the home side.

And while it is definitely a possibility for Pakistan, will they achieve it? Given India's current form, it does look unlikely.

India high on confidence

Last week, India found themselves reeling at 2/3 against Australia, reminiscent of their 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand when Trent Boult had wrecked their top order. However, this time, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul joined forces to avoid a similar fate, crafting a brilliant partnership that paved the way for India's eventual 6-wicket victory over Australia.

From there on, India continued to ride the momentum into this week's clash against Afghanistan, securing an 8-wicket win in Delhi. Rohit Sharma also etched his name in the history books by becoming the highest century-scorer in World Cup history with his seventh ton in the prestigious tournament.

On the bowling front, India displayed their strength with Jasprit Bumrah delivering a stellar performance against Afghanistan, claiming four wickets. Among the spinners, Kuldeep Yadav continues to pose a threat, while Ravindra Jadeja showcased his class against Australia on a sluggish Chennai wicket. India will also seek inspiration from their 228-run victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup as they prepare to face their arch-rivals in Ahmedabad.

Strong start for Pakistan but bowling is concern

Pakistan might be missing Naseem Shah more than they care to admit. Their bowling lineup hasn't quite exhibited the spark we often associate with Pakistan's formidable pace attack. While Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are undoubtedly world-class bowlers, the absence of the "trio" has been palpable. In their previous match, Pakistan conceded 345 runs to an out-of-form Sri Lanka; however, they managed to chase down the target with overs to spare. Naseem's replacement, Hasan Ali has been among the wickets, even if they came at a somewhat expensive rate; he registered figures of 4/71 against Sri Lanka.

Nonetheless, one can always rely on Pakistan to make a resounding comeback against their arch-rivals. Shaheen Shah Afridi's heroics against India in the past are etched in cricketing memory. For players on both sides, there's no greater motivation than an India-Pakistan clash to inspire them to deliver their best on the field.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON