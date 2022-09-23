Home / Cricket / 'Babar didn't need much support. I backed Virat when people said 'drop him'': Ex-PAK captain delivers honest verdict

'Babar didn't need much support. I backed Virat when people said 'drop him'': Ex-PAK captain delivers honest verdict

cricket
Published on Sep 23, 2022 04:30 PM IST

Babar Azam's second T20I hundred came off 62 balls, adding to his 122 against South Africa at Centurion last year. He hit five sixes and 11 fours off 66 deliveries, and put on an unbeaten 203-run opening partnership with Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday.

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam(AP)
Virat Kohli and Babar Azam(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

After a quiet Asia Cup, Pakistan captain Babar Azam found lost mojo on Thursday as he hammered 110 not out for his second T20I hundred against England in Karachi. Babar, who managed just 68 runs in six matches in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, hit five sixes and 11 fours off 66 deliveries, and put on an unbeaten 203-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan, who scored undefeated 88. The pair completed a chase of 200 in 19.3 overs at a packed National Stadium, driving Pakistan to a memorable 10-wicket victory and levelling the seven-match series at 1-1.

Babar's hundred came off 62 balls, adding to his 122 against South Africa at Centurion last year. His unconquered stand with Rizwan was the duo's seventh century stand together in T20I cricket. It was Pakistan's second 10-wicket win in the format following their first against India, which came in last year's World T20 in Dubai.

Also Read | 'Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid must be concerned...': BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reacts on India's performance

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt lavished praise on Babar and pointed out how he did not need much support unlike Virat Kohli, whose slump in form was a hot topic of discussion. The former India skipper ended his much-talked-about dry run with the bat, as he notched up two successive half-centuries and then an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls, finishing among the top run-scorers of the recent Asia Cup with 276 runs in five games.

"Inko (Babar) ko itna back karney ki zarurat hi nahi padi. Yeh toh do saal se runs hi runs kar rahe hain. Hum toh Kohli ka bhi yehi keh rahe hai do saal se jab saare keh rahe the ke unhe bahar kar do. Jo bade players hotey hai, it's just a matter of time. Jab 70 centuries tak bad form nai aai, toh fir ab aa gai toh kya ho gaya? (Babar didn't need that much support as he was scoring plenty of runs for the past couple of years. I said the same thing about Kohli while everyone said 'Drop him from the Indian team'. It's just a matter of time before these big players bounce back. Someone like Kohli who has scored about 70 centuries would not be worried by a dip in form)" said Butt on his YouTube channel.

Kohli hit two half-centuries against Hong Kong and then Pakistan, albeit in a losing cause, but his ton versus Afghanistan silenced critics who questioned his place in the shortest format.

The knock was a testament to his batting prowess and his 71st three-figure score put him alongside great Ricky Ponting on the list of most centuries. Sachin Tendulkar is still way ahead with 100 international tons to his name.

Babar also added a feather to his hat with his T20I ton on Thursday. He eclipsed Kohli to become the second fastest batter to smash 8,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. Babar achieved the special feat in 218 innings while Kohli had reached the milestone in 243 innings.

Babar and Kohli are still behind legendary West Indies opener Chris Gayle, who is the quickest batter to 8000 runs in the history of the 20-over format. He had amassed 8,000 runs in just 213 innings.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
babar azam virat kohli
babar azam virat kohli

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out