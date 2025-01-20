‘Bada khiladi wahi hota hai…’: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma get 2023 WC reminder to regain form ahead of Champions Trophy

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed under-fire Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to shine in the upcoming Champions Trophy starting next month. The two Indian stalwarts have been going through rough patches and recently endured an underwhelming red-ball season against New Zealand and Australia. The senior batters have been picked in India's squad for the Champions Trophy, and once again, the expectations will be high from them to get the job done on the big stage, which they did in the T20 World Cup last year. :India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during practice session(HT_PRINT)

They both will get the chance to regain their mojo in the three-match ODI series against England, which will be India's tune-up for the mega ICC event.

2011 World Cup-winning star Harbhajan stated that big players like Kohli and Rohit know how to make a comeback and backed them to perform big in Dubai next month.

"Bada khiladi wahi hota hai jo comeback karna jaanta hai [A great player is one who knows how to make a comeback]. Virat and Rohit are players of immense stature, and they will shine in the Champions Trophy. We've seen how they perform in big tournaments - the ICC World Cup 2023 and the T20 World Cup are prime examples," Harbhajan told Times of India.

‘India will definitely win against Pakistan’

The Men in Blue will start their campaign on February 19 against Bangladesh on February 20, while the marquee clash against Pakistan will take place on 23 of the same month.

Harbhajan stated that mega India vs Pakistan clash in Dubai is expected to garner a lot of buzz from fans of both teams as he backed the Men in Blue to emerge victorious on the big stage. The last time the two arch-rivals faced each other in the Champions Trophy was the final of 2017, when Pakistan beat Virat Kohli's India to clinch the title.

"India will definitely win against Pakistan," a confident Harbhajan said. "This match is happening after a long time, and there's always excitement and buzz around it. Dubai is home to a large number of Indians and Pakistanis, so the atmosphere will be electric with huge support for both teams. But I believe India is going to emerge victorious," he added.