'Bahar baithke criticise karna aasan hai': Hafeez's shocking U-turn on Babar's captaincy after viral 'sacred cow' remark

Babar Azam has been immensely criticised during Pakistan's campaign in the T20 World Cup both for his struggles with the bat and for his captaincy. Pakistan lost their first two matches - against India and Zimbabwe - before recovering from the low to win back-to-back games - against Netherlands and South Africa. Amid his poor returns with the bat, veterans and experts have called for Babar to step down from his captaincy role after the World Cup. Pakistan legend Mohammad Hafeez has been among those critics, with his viral ‘sacred cow’ remark. However, in a shocking turn of events, Hafeez has now come to Babar's defense both for his batting and his captaincy.

Speaking to Pakistan news channel after the team's five-wicket defeat to India in Melbourne earlier in the campaign, Hafeez had said, "Babar Azam's captaincy is like a sacred cow that cannot be criticised. It's the third consecutive big game that we are seeing flaws in Babar captaincy, but we keep hearing that by the time he gets to the age of 32 he will learn. In today's match, from the 7th over till the 11th over, when India were struggling for even 4 runs an over, why did Babar not fulfil the spin quota overs in that time frame."

The remark has been among few many that the veteran has made on Babar during Pakistan's World Cup campaign. However, on Saturday, when Hafeez was asked to make a comment on Babar's form and captaincy, he rather lashed out at the critics and urged the team management to show support towards star batter.

“Iske pehle usne kabh domestic level main itni der captaincy nehi ki huyi thi. Usko yeh role mila and he is trying his level best. Galatiyan hum sabse hoti hain zindagi main. But usko support karna iss tarah se zarurat hai ki jo management baithi huyi hai who usse zarur support karein. Bahar baithke criticise karna toh bohot asan hota hai but usse rectify ya dur karna ka zarurat hai. Babar ek shandaar player hai aur woh yeh duniya ki aise profuct hai jisko log dekhna chahate hai. Captaincy ko leke khamkha ka koi criticism nehi hona chaiye (He never led a side in domestic cricket for that long. He has been given this role and has been trying his level best. All he needs is support and the team management should provide that to him. It is easy to sit outside and criticise player. Babar is a fantastic player and people actually want to see him play),” he said.

