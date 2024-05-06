Ball boy takes stunning catch during LSG vs KKR, impresses Jonty Rhodes and commentator in viral video

IPL 2024 has been an action-packed adventure this year, with its fair share of drama and controversy. On Sunday, the commentators and Lucknow Super Giants fielding coach Jonty Rhodes were left impressed with a ball boy's fiending skills. In the final delivery of the third over during LSG's chase against Kolkata Knight Riders, the ball boy completed a stunning catch near the boundary ropes, that would make any cricket fan jealous. Jonty Rhodes a ball boy for his fielding.

Vaibhav Arora sent a short delivery, outside off, and then Marcus Stoinis attempted an upper cut over third man region. The ball flew over the boundary ropes for a six and then the ball completed the catch and smiled in celebration.

LSG crashed to a 98-run defeat against KKR on Sunday, in Lucknow. Chasing 236, LSG folded for 137 in 16.1 overs, with Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy bagging three-wicket hauls respectively for KKR. Initially, Sunil Narine hammered 81 runs off 39 balls to take KKR to 235/6 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq took three wickets for KKR.

Speaking after the match, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said, "The last 6 matches in the dressing room there has been havoc, teammates are coming in and asking skip what's happening, we are losing tosses, but we are winning games that's what matters. We had a great start in the powerplay. Sunil mentioned in the time-out that anything around 200 is good."

"A lefty-righty combination makes thing difficult for the opposition, the bowlers have to change their plans and that makes a difference. It's all about the freedom, to go out and express themselves. We want to go out and be positive whatever the situation is, sometimes it doesn't work out but sometimes it does. They have been splendid for us, the way they are playing their shots is pure bliss. They are setting us up and giving is momentum and no matter what the situation is, we are playing with a positive mindset," he further added.