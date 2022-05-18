Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BAN vs SL: Heat causes havoc as umpire Richard Kettleborough forced to leave field during 1st Test

On-field umpire Richard Kettleborough was forced to leave the field due to the scorching heat during the 1st Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Still from the game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.(Twitter)
Published on May 18, 2022 02:30 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka temporarily came to a halt on Wednesday when umpire Richard Kettleborough had to leave the field due to illness. The scorching heat in Chattogram – the venue of the first Test – had an effect on the proceedings as Kettleborough left the field ahead of the 139th over of the game. TV umpire Joe Wilson replaced the English umpire on the field.

The players took a drink break following the incident, and were seen having drinks under giant umbrellas, owing to the hot weather in the city.

Earlier, Bangladesh began Day 3 on 318/3, only 79 runs behind Sri Lanka's total of 397. Tamim Iqbal slammed a century (133) before he retired during the innings due to cramps on Day 2, while Liton Das also reached a half-century (88), propelling Bangladesh into lead alongside Mushfiqur Rahim, who is also nearing a century.

Rahim also became the first Bangladesh batter to reach 5,000 Test runs during his innings in Chattogram. He was 15 runs short of the 5,000-run milestone when play resumed and hit the mark, in his 81st test match, with two runs to fine leg off pace bowler Asitha Fernando.

Earlier, the Bangladesh batting coach was impressed with the side's display after Day 2 of the game.

"It is confidence, understanding what their game plan is. They executed it beautifully,” Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons had said.

"If you noted, there was no big shots in the air, apart from Liton a couple of times. Everyone was super disciplined.”

Bangladesh have never beaten Sri Lanka in a Test series, and the side, captained by Mominul Haque in the ongoing series, will be aiming to break the streak.

 

