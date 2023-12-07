Bangla Tigers gobble up jittery Chennai Braves, Team Abu Dhabi win last-ball thriller against Delhi Bulls

Bangla Tigers prevented Chennai Braves from performing any brave act and raced to a 27-run win in the 26th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. After Robin Uthappa, playing in his first match, gave a quick start hitting 20 runs, Kusal Mendis (32) and Dasun Shanaka (34) provided Bangla Tigers a strong total of 126 for 5 in the 10 overs. Though Mohammad Nabi bagged three wickets for 15 runs, Chennai could not restrain their run flow. Dasun Shanaka playing for Bangla Tigers(Abu Dhabi T10)

Chennai’s chase then failed to rise to the challenge. The only brave innings came from skipper Charith Asalanka who cracked 55 runs off the 26 balls with eight boundaries and two sixes. Through a fine display of tight bowling led by Haider Ali with two wickets for 17 runs, Bangla Tigers restricted Chennai to 99 for 6 in 10 overs. This win helped the Bangla Tigers move to the fourth slot with eight points.

In the second match of the day, Kyle Mayers cracked a brilliant 61 runs to help Team Abu Dhabi pull off a thrilling last-ball win over Delhi Bulls in the 27th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Their seven-wicket win ended their six-match losing streak after Delhi Bulls elected to bat and were restricted to 97 for 3 in 10 overs.

Mayers’ knock of 30 balls studded with five boundaries and five sixes also resulted in Delhi Bulls being ousted from the race for a place among the last four. They ended up in the fifth place with only six points.

Team Abu Dhabi needed six runs off the last over. Wasim Akram bowled a dot ball to Colin Ingram off the first ball. Ingram took two runs off the second and ran for a risky single off the third. Mayers, who carried the innings on his shoulder, flicked straight to Adam Lyth at deep square leg at his score of 61.

With three runs needed off the last two deliveries, a single was taken off the fifth ball. Two runs needed off the last ball, Ingram flicked the last ball for a boundary for his team’s first win.

Brief scores:

Bangla Tigers bt Chennai Braves by 27 runs. Bangla Tigers 126 for5 in 10 overs (Robin Uthappa 20, Kusal Mendis 32, Dasun Shanaka 34, Mohammad Nabi 3 for 15) Chennai Braves 99 for 6 in 10 overs (Charith Asalanka 55, Haider Ali 2 for 17)

Player of the Match: Dasun Shanaka

Team Abu Dhabi bt Delhi Bulls by 7 wkts. Delhi Bulls 97 for 3 in 10 overs (Adam Lyth 39n.o, Rovman Powell 31) Team Abu Dhabi 100 for 3 in 10 overs (Kyle Mayers 61)

Player of the Match: Kyle Mayers