Bangladesh bowler Maruf Mridha reprimanded for using abusive language against India at U-19 World Cup

Bangladesh bowler Maruf Mridha on Tuesday received a reprimand from the ICC for using "abusive language" during his team's U-19 World Cup match against India here last Saturday. Mridha picked up 5/43 in 8 overs to help Bangladesh restrict India to 251/7 in 50 overs(Getty Images)

Mridha was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Mridha's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, the ICC said in a press release.

The incident occurred in the 44th over of India's innings when, after dismissing the batter, Mridha pointed aggressively to the changing room twice, giving the batter a send-off.

Mridha admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shaid Wadvalla of the international panel of ICC match referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Mridha picked up 5/43 in 8 overs to help Bangladesh restrict India to 251/7 in 50 overs but his team lost the match by 84 runs after being shot out for 167 in 455 overs.

On-field umpires Donovan Koch and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Allahudien Paleker and fourth umpire, Langton Rusere levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.