Bangladesh changes match timings for upcoming New Zealand series to cut power use amid energy crisis

In a significant administrative move, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revised the match timings for upcoming international fixtures involving the Bangladesh men's and women's teams. The decision comes as part of a broader effort to support the Bangladesh government’s energy-saving initiative amid a global fuel crisis. Originally planned as day-night matches, all three One Day Internationals (ODIs) between Bangladesh and the New Zealand men's teams have now been shifted to earlier start times. The matches in Dhaka and Chattogram will begin at 11:00 AM local time, rather than in the evening. The move aims to ensure that games conclude by sunset, around 6:30 PM, thereby eliminating the need for prolonged floodlight use. According to the board, this adjustment is expected to save nearly four hours of electricity per match. Bangladesh has revised the match timings for upcoming international fixtures (AFP)

Similarly, the men’s T20I series has undergone changes. The first two T20Is, initially scheduled for 6:00 PM, will now start at 2:00 PM and are expected to conclude by 5:10 PM. The third T20I, which was already a daytime fixture, remains unchanged.

The changes extend to the women's game as well. The three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, set to be held in Sylhet on April 28, April 30, and May 2, will now begin at 1:30 PM instead of the previously planned evening slots. This ensures that all matches across formats are played predominantly in natural light.

Also Read: Aminul Islam-led Bangladesh board booted out after T20 World Cup fiasco, Tamim Iqbal to head ad-hoc committee In an official statement, the BCB states, “The board has decided to readjust the match timings of the forthcoming Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI and T20I series to support the energy saving initiative of the Bangladesh Government. The revised timing… will aim to make maximum use of daylight in the day-night games.”

The New Zealand men's team is scheduled to play the first two ODIs in Dhaka on April 17 and 20, followed by the third in Chattogram on April 23. The T20I series will begin on April 27 and conclude on May 2. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan women's team will arrive for their series later in April.

The decision reflects how cricket boards are adapting operational strategies in response to global challenges, balancing sporting commitments with sustainability concerns. With broader measures already in place nationwide due to the ongoing global fuel crisis, the board is reaffirming its commitment to supporting national energy conservation efforts.