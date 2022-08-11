‘He has to come out of this otherwise…': BCB warns star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan ahead of Asia Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has passed a stern warning to country's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, directing him to terminate his endorsement deal with a betting website or face the axe from the national team. Shakib had taken to social media to announce his association with Betwinner news, a portal operated by the gambling firm based on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao.

Sharing a photo of him, Shakib tweeted: “Dear fans! Im proud to announce my new official partnership with BETWINNER NEWS! If you want to be always in trend and find match analysis and sports highlights, then BETWINNER NEWS is for you! Search for BETWINNER NEWS on the Internet!”

Betting in any form is illegal in the country and BCB president Nazmul Hassan while speaking with reporters said he is expecting a response on the same from the cricketer as the issue is non-negotiable.

"There is no question of second thoughts," Hassan was quoted as saying in an AFP report. "He has to come out of this, otherwise, he will not be in the squad," he added.

Shakib is currently the second-ranked all-rounder and was expected to lead Bangladesh in the upcoming Asia Cup in UAE and also in the T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia in October-November.

However, Hassan confirmed that Shakib won't be considered for the national team if he fails to do so. "He won't even be in the team. There is no scope for negotiation. We are clear about this," he said.

The BCB president also confirmed that the squad announcement for the Asia Cup has been delayed due to the same.

Shakib has already served a two-year ban from ICC for not reporting corrupt approach in 2019. Meanwhile, he was reappointed as the Test captain in June following the resignation of Mominul Haque.

