Bangladesh name captain for India ODIs after Tamim Iqbal ruled out

Bangladesh on Friday announced a replacement for captain Tamim Iqbal, who was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against at Dhaka India starting Sunday. With the explosive left-handed opener sidelined due to a groin injury, Bangladesh have given Litton Das the opportunity to lead the side. Litton, who has been Bangladesh's highest scorer in ODIs this year with 500 runs in 10 innings at an average of 62.50, has earlier captained in a T20I game but Sunday will mark his maiden tie as ODI captain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Litton is one of the more experienced players in the side and has demonstrated leadership qualities. He has a sharp cricketing mind and reads the game well," Jalal Yunus, BCB's chairman of cricket operations, said in a statement. "It is most unfortunate to lose Tamim to injury for this very important series, especially because under his captaincy the team has played some outstanding cricket in the last couple of years and he has been our most prolific batsman in this format."

Tamim's injury is a second big blow for Bangladesh as pace Taskin Ahmed was already out of the first ODI due to a back injury and Shoriful Islam taking his place. Litton, who scored an impressive knock of 60 in the T20 World Cup against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, nearly taking his team home. Litton would hope for a better outing on his ODI debut as captain as in the T20I, he was dismissed for a golden duck in a match hampered by rain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, Litton has huge shoes to fill as under Tamim, Bangladesh have been in quite the form, winning eight out of 12 ODIs. The series will kickstart India's first tour of Bangladesh since 2015, where the hosts won the ODI series 2-1 and one-off Test was drawn with rain playing spoilsport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON