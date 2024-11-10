Menu Explore
Bangladesh outspin Afghanistan to level ODI series

AFP |
Nov 10, 2024 12:25 AM IST

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 68 runs in a battle of spinners to win the second one-day international in Sharjah and level the three-match series on Saturday.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a watchful 76 to help Bangladesh to a fighting total of 252-7 after opting to bat first.

Bangladesh then bowled Afghanistan out for 184 in 43.3 overs, with left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed taking 3-28. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman both grabbed two wickets apiece.

Rahmat Shah made 52 and opener Sediqullah Atal added 39 to put Afghanistan on solid footing, but Atal fell to Nasum and Rahmat was run out after a mix-up with Gulbadin Naib as the match turned in Bangladesh's favour.

Naib , Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan got starts but could not go big as Mehidy and Mustafizur did not allow the batters to settle.

"The wicket was difficult, especially against spinners," said Najmul. "The way Miraz and Nasum were bowling, credit goes to them."

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi admitted batting second was a challenge.

"It was tough to bat under lights," said Shahidi. "I think they scored 40 runs in the last five overs and that was the reason.

"We did well but the wicket was used, and it was tough to bat in the second innings."

Najmul put on 71 with Soumya Sarkar for Bangladesh's second wicket and another 60 with Mehidy who scored 22.

Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote dimissed Najmul and Mahmudullah Riyad in the same over and at 184-6 Bangladesh seemed to have lost their way.

It was debutant Jaker Ali and Nasum who contributed 46 for the seventh wicket to revive Bangladesh.

Kharote finished with 3-28 while leg-spinner Rashid Khan took 2-32 and mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar grabbed 2-35.

The series finale is scheduled for Monday at the same venue.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

