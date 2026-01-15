Bangladesh players threaten boycott, demand resignation of BCB director Nazmul Islam over Tamim Iqbal row

Bangladesh’s professional cricketers have threatened to halt all cricket activities in the country unless Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) finance committee chairman Nazmul Islam steps down, with the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) setting a deadline tied to the Bangladesh Premier League schedule. Bangladesh's former cricketer, Tamim Iqbal. (AFP)

According to a report by Cricbuzz, CWAD said on Wednesday that players would refuse to take the field if Nazmul does not resign before the next BPL match on Thursday, January 15, escalating an internal dispute that has quickly spilled into the public domain.

The ultimatum came hours after Nazmul’s recent remarks on the ongoing uncertainty around Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup2026. CWAB objected strongly to comments suggesting that only the players would suffer financially if Bangladesh do not play the tournament, and that the board would not compensate cricketers for the resulting loss of earnings.

CWAB president Mohammad Mithun announced the decision during an emergency online press conference on Wednesday night, saying the director’s words had crossed a line.

“The words that the board director has used about the players are completely unacceptable to the players. It has deeply hurt the entire body of cricketers,” Mithun said, adding that the playing group was no longer willing to accept repeated remarks of that nature.

Mithun also linked the anger to wider frustration over unresolved domestic issues. “We have even given the board a lot of time on the First Division, and still we haven’t seen any positive result,” he said, before reiterating that the latest comments had “deeply hurt the entire cricket community.”

With the deadline set for the next BPL fixture, Mithun delivered a blunt warning: if Nazmul does not resign before Thursday’s match, “from tomorrow onward we are announcing a boycott of all cricket activities.”

Also Read: Bangladesh fires back at ICC: ‘There will be no loss for BCB’ if team pulls out of T20 World Cup 2026 in India Sensing the scale of the brewing strike, the BCB issued a formal statement shortly before Mithun’s press conference, expressing “sincere regret for remarks that may be deemed inappropriate, offensive, or hurtful,” The board said Nazmul’s comments do not reflect official position and “should not be interpreted as representing the views or policies of the board.”

BCB also pledged “appropriate disciplinary action” against conduct that shows disrespect towards cricketers, while reaffirming that “players remain at the heart of Bangladesh cricket.” The standoff now puts immediate focus on what action the board takes ahead of Thursday’s BPL match, with the players’ association insisting the resignation must come first.