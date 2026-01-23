Bangladesh reminded they ‘can’t complain about India’s security’, told shifting T20 World Cup matches ‘not possible’

Bangladesh will not be heading to India for the T20 World Cup beginning on February 7, as a contentious and drawn out period of negotiating against the ICC and tournament organizers left the Bangladesh Cricket Board with withdrawal from the tournament as their only recourse. Bangladesh will not participate at the T20 World Cup in India; (AFP)

For Bangladesh, the decision seems to be in response to the BCCI removing Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League, where he was set to represent Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the official line is that the Mustafizur incident is a manifestation of hostilities and security threats that the ICC has been unable to provide safeguards against.

The idea of these ‘security threats’ has become the main talking point, with many critics of the BCB pointing out how it might be used as an excuse to have Bangladesh’s games shifted to co-hosts Sri Lanka. Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin had little sympathy for the ICC’s refusal to chanfe things around at the last minute, pointing out how Bangladesh are the only team complaining.

"If they don't come, it is their loss,” Azharuddin said in an interaction with ANI.

“They cannot complain about our security system. A lot of international matches are going on, and no team has complained. If they don't come, it will be their loss and a loss for their players,” he continued.

‘Can’t keep shifting matches…' “Our country is very secure. All the teams are playing. New Zealand are currently playing in India, and South Africa played just a few days ago," he explained, rightly pointing out how security concerns in India have historically been minimal.

While Pakistan received dispensation to play all their matches in Sri Lanka in this tournament, they possess a very specialised case due to the cross-border tensions in 2025. While there have been communal tensions in Bangladesh, it is not quite to the scale, nor with as much time in hand to make any substantial changes.

With less than 3 weeks for the World Cup, Azharuddin pointed out how that was always a longshot: "You can't keep shifting the World Cup matches here and there. Since the matches are already scheduled, it is very difficult to shift matches.”

Bangladesh continue to fight for the right to have their way, but with the board’s refusal to play in India being something they can’t walk back from and the ICC having categorically rejected any alternate plan, it ends up being the Bangladeshi players who will have to bear the brunt of the disappointment.