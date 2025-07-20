Bangladesh school Pakistan in one-sided win, fans question 'direct entry' to T20 WC next year: 'Lost to USA last year'

In a fixture historically dominated by Pakistan, Bangladesh produced a rare and clinical performance to dismantle the men in green by seven wickets in the opening T20I in Dhaka. On a two-paced surface that demanded control, the hosts delivered a complete performance, headlined by incisive new-ball bowling and a spirited counterattack with the bat. Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Salman Agha(AFP)

Put into the field first, Bangladesh’s fast-bowling duo of Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman laid the foundation with a spell of unrelenting pressure. Taskin struck early and often, returning with figures of 3/22, while Mustafizur choked the life out of Pakistan’s innings with 2/6 from his four overs.

The visitors, rattled and out of sorts, folded for 110 in 19.3 overs, their lowest T20I total against Bangladesh.

Pakistan's innings never found its footing. Within the first eight overs, half the side was back in the pavilion for just 46. Debutant Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, skipper Salman Agha, and both Nawaz men, Hasan and Mohammad, failed to cross single digits. Only Fakhar Zaman, with a 34-ball 44, showed resistance.

He was handed two lives, dropped on four and again on 30, but his run-out during a misjudged call with Khushdil Shah summed up Pakistan’s disjointed outing. A brief 33-run stand between Shah (17) and Abbas Afridi (22) helped drag the total into triple digits but did little to mask the damage already done.

In response, Bangladesh’s chase was initially jolted by debutant Salman Mirza, who struck twice early to remove both openers. At 21/2, Pakistan sniffed a potential comeback. But Parvez Hossain Emon had other ideas.

Emon stitched together a crucial partnership with Towhid Hridoy, and the duo launched a fierce counterattack that quickly wrested control back in Bangladesh’s favour. Playing aggressively, they targeted Pakistan’s spinners and seamers alike, taking the game away in the space of a few overs. Hridoy’s cameo laid the platform, and Emon ensured there were no late hiccups, anchoring the chase with poise.

The six-wicket win marks a rare triumph for Bangladesh over Pakistan in T20Is and serves as a strong statement to start the series. Pakistan, meanwhile, were left to rue their sloppiness in the field, with Haris dropping two sitters and their batters being unable to adapt.

Only debutant Mirza emerged with credit from a night that otherwise exposed plenty of cracks.