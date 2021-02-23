Bangladesh to amend contracts after Shakib skips tests for IPL
Bangladesh board chief Nazmul Hassan said players will have to specify which formats they will be available for under a new clause in their contracts following Shakib Al Hasan's decision to skip a home test series to play in the Indian Premier League.
Kolkata Knight Riders bought all-rounder Shakib for 32 million Indian rupees ($441,940) on Thursday for this year's IPL, which is set to begin in mid-April.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reluctantly allowed the 33-year-old to miss a two-test series against Sri Lanka the same month but moving forward wants clarity from its contracted players on their availability for the national teams.
"We will enter into a new contact with the players," BCB President Hassan told local media.
"It will be mentioned clearly who wants to play which format. If they have any other engagement, they have to be clear about their availability.
"We are confirming it in writing, so that nobody can say that they haven't been allowed or we kept them forcibly."
Shakib, who returned to the national set-up last month after serving a one-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches, has been selective about playing test matches in recent times.
Hassan said that while the BCB was disappointed it did not want to force anyone to play.
"Couldn't we have stopped Shakib from going (to the IPL)? He may have played but we don't want that," he said.
"We want only those to play, who really love the game. We have tried to keep him interested. When Shakib had declined to play tests three years ago, we made him the captain.
"I didn't like the timing of it. He was among the players I expected would take charge of the difficult situation. It was disappointing."
Ind vs Eng: Indian captain Virat Kohli needs a big score under his belt and he would love to get a century at Ahmedabad, just like he did against Bangladesh in India maiden pink ball Test on home soil in October 2019.
Ind vs Eng: Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
