Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG on TV and online in USA

The fourth match of Asia Cup 2023 will be played between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Sunday. It's a do-or-die situation for Bangladesh as it's their last match in the group stages of the tournament.

Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan(AFP)

Bangladesh will look to remain alive in the tournament after their crushing defeat against Sri Lanka. A loss for the Shakib Al Hasan-led team would complicate their chances to qualify for the Super 4 stage. In their previous match, batter Najmul Hossain Shanto and skipper Shakib were the only great performers. Bangladesh would need to redress their mistakes in this do-or-die match.

For Afghanistan, it will be their opening match in the tournament. Hashmatullah Shahidi is the captain of the side which boasts of experienced stars like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan. As a rising cricket country, they can pose serious threat for their opponents.

Here are the live streaming details for the match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan:-

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, September 03, 2023

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be telecast in USA?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast at 5:30 am ET in USA.

Where can I watch the live stream of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match in USA?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Willow TV. Live streaming will also be available on ESPN+ and Disney Bundle.