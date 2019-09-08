Bangladesh vs Afghanistan One-off Test Day 4 in Chittagong: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Day 3 Round-up: Ibrahim Zadran and Asghar Afghan hit half-centuries while Rashid Khan played a quick cameo after claiming five wickets in an innings, as Afghanistan took command in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Saturday. The visitors -- playing only their third Test in history -- reached 237-8 at stumps on the third day, setting a huge target for Bangladesh by taking an overall lead of 374 runs. Debutant Zadran hit highest 87 off 208 balls for Afghanistan in the second innings while former skipper Afghan made 50 off 108 balls, his second fifty, adding to Bangladesh’s frustration. Rashid added 24 off 22 balls before wicketkeeper-batsman Afsar Zazai’s unbeaten 34 runs extended Afghanistan’s lead.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan

Afghanistan: Ihsanullah Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan

