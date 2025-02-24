Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: BAN eye comeback win, NZ one step closer to semis
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Currently in good form, New Zealand are one step closer from progressing to the semi-finals of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. The Black Caps began their campaign with a convincing 60-run victory over hosts Pakistan, and now take on Bangladesh in their second fixture. On the other hand, Bangladesh lost to India by six wickets in their opener, and need a win to get their campaign back on track....Read More
If New Zealand win in Rawalpindi on Monday, then their place in the semi-finals will be confirmed, along with Group A opponents India. Bangladesh have been in poor form lately, and their top-order batters Soumya Sarkar and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto were dismissed for ducks against India. They would not have got to 228, if it wasn’t for Jaker Ali’s 68, and he was dropped in the first ball by Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Towhid Hridoy got his maiden ODI ton, but will be disappointed that it didn’t result in a win. Meanwhile, Mahmudullah, who missed out the clash vs India due to a hamstring injury, is expected to return to the playing XI.
The Bangladesh team management will also hope for a better performance from their bowling department. Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have failed to dominate, and Nahid Rana hasn’t lived up to his potential.
For the Black Caps, Glenn Phillips will be key, and he perfectly showed it with his sensational catch to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan in the previous fixture. His presence down the order will be crucial as New Zealand will look to accelerate, and he is also handy as an offspinner who can get wickets. Rachin Ravindra was rested against Pakistan, after receiving a forehead injury in the recent tri-series. In his absence, Devon Conway has opened with Young, who got a ton in the previous game. Meanwhile, Conway has registered scores of 97, 48 and 10 as an opener.
The pitch in Rawalpindi is usually batting-friendly, and also provides a little bit of help to pacers (if the ball is new and shiny). Meanwhile, the weather is not expected to play spoilsport, and it will be a cloudy affair.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The last time Rawalpindi held ODIs was in April 2023, when Pakistan chased down targets of 337, 289 with ease vs New Zealand. Since 2010, the venue has hosted five ODIs, and it has overseen seven individual tons in that period. So expect some big knocks today, we could see more centuries too! Also, three of the last five ODIs in Rawalpindi have been won by the side batting first, while one match has ended in a draw.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nahid Rana
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Hello and welcome everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Champions Trophy showdown between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Bangladesh need a win to get their campaign back on track, after losing to India in their opener. But they face a confident NZ side, who beat hosts Pakistan in the tournament opener.