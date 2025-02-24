Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: BAN eye comeback win, NZ one step closer to semis

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Currently in good form, New Zealand are one step closer from progressing to the semi-finals of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. The Black Caps began their campaign with a convincing 60-run victory over hosts Pakistan, and now take on Bangladesh in their second fixture. On the other hand, Bangladesh lost to India by six wickets in their opener, and need a win to get their campaign back on track....Read More

If New Zealand win in Rawalpindi on Monday, then their place in the semi-finals will be confirmed, along with Group A opponents India. Bangladesh have been in poor form lately, and their top-order batters Soumya Sarkar and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto were dismissed for ducks against India. They would not have got to 228, if it wasn’t for Jaker Ali’s 68, and he was dropped in the first ball by Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Towhid Hridoy got his maiden ODI ton, but will be disappointed that it didn’t result in a win. Meanwhile, Mahmudullah, who missed out the clash vs India due to a hamstring injury, is expected to return to the playing XI.

The Bangladesh team management will also hope for a better performance from their bowling department. Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have failed to dominate, and Nahid Rana hasn’t lived up to his potential.

For the Black Caps, Glenn Phillips will be key, and he perfectly showed it with his sensational catch to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan in the previous fixture. His presence down the order will be crucial as New Zealand will look to accelerate, and he is also handy as an offspinner who can get wickets. Rachin Ravindra was rested against Pakistan, after receiving a forehead injury in the recent tri-series. In his absence, Devon Conway has opened with Young, who got a ton in the previous game. Meanwhile, Conway has registered scores of 97, 48 and 10 as an opener.

The pitch in Rawalpindi is usually batting-friendly, and also provides a little bit of help to pacers (if the ball is new and shiny). Meanwhile, the weather is not expected to play spoilsport, and it will be a cloudy affair.