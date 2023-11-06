Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2023 Cricket World Cup Match 38: BAN vs SL head-to-head and form guide

Almost out of the 2023 World Cup, Sri Lanka progression to the semifinals hangs by a thread as they face Bangladesh in their second-last league stage fixture, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Sri Lanka are currently seventh in the table with four points from seven matches, which includes two wins and five defeats. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have already been eliminated and are ninth in the ten-team table, with two points (one win and six defeats).

Sri Lanka players practice amid evening smog ahead of their match against Bangladesh.(Shrikant Singh)

Sri Lanka don't only need to win their remaining two matches, they also need other results to go their way, if they want to finish in the fourth spot, although it seems very unrealistic at this point.

Also, the match is being held in Delhi, where the air pollution has become more severe lately. On Sunday, the Air Quality Index was in the 'severe' category. Through an official statement, the ICC said, "The BCCI engaged the services of renowned Pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria to assess the situation in Delhi ahead of Monday's game and provide independent expert advice. Under Dr Guleria's guidance, the venue team has been taking mitigating actions throughout the day including the implementation of water sprinklers around the premises and the installation of air purifiers in the dressing rooms and match officials areas. The AQI within the stadium was monitored throughout the day which has reduced to levels considered acceptable by Dr Guleria."

"The ICC will continue to work in collaboration with Dr Guleria, BCCI, DDCA, and the Delhi Government to monitor the air quality and to take all possible steps to mitigate the air quality concerns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the match remains scheduled to take place in Delhi on Monday," the statement further added.

For both teams the match will also be about pride, after poor campaigns. Sri Lanka are on the back of a 302-run thrashing at the hands of India, after being bowled out for 55. Meanwhile, Bangladesh were the first team to be knocked out.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head in ODIs

In ODIs, both sides have faced each other 53 times, with Sri Lanka leading 42-9 against Bangladesh. Two matches have ended without a result.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head in ODI World Cup history

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have faced each other in four ODI World Cup matches, with the latter winning on three occasions and one game ended without a result.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Form guide

Bangladesh: L-L-L-L-L

Sri Lanka: L-L-W-W-L

Did you know?

Shakib Al Hasan has gone wicketless in 13 of the 26 ODI innings he has bowled in against Sri Lanka.

