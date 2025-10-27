Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch BAN vs WI live on TV and online

Bangladesh and West Indies will look to fine-tune their skills ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup next year as they face each other in a three-match T20I series, beginning Monday in Chattogram. The hosts will have some momentum behind them after winning the ODI series 2-1. However, the entire world knows how dangerous the Windies truly are in the shortest format of the game. Bangladesh will take on West Indies in the first T20I on Monday. (AFP)

It would be interesting to see how the West Indies approach their business, considering the side from the Caribbean no longer has the services of Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell, following their retirement from international cricket.

On the other hand, Litton Das will once again hold the key for Bangladesh if they are to consistently punch above their weight and post totals that are more than above-par.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Litton Das(captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the first T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies:

When will the 1st T20I between Bangladesh and the West Indies take place?

The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies will take place on Monday, October 27, at 5:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 5 PM IST.

Where will the 1st T20I between Bangladesh and the West Indies take place?

The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and the West Indies will take place at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 1st T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies in India?

The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and the West Indies will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

Where to watch the live stream of the 1st T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies in India?

The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and the West Indies will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.