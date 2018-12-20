Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd T20I in Dhaka: Live cricket score and updates
Bangladesh vs West Indies: Catch all the action of the second T20I between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka through our live commentarycricket Updated: Dec 20, 2018 16:32 IST
Windies have won the toss and they have opted to field first in the second T20I. The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0 following their comprehensive eight wicket win in the first T20I in Sylhet. As for Bangladesh, they will look to stay alive in the series by putting on a good all-round performance today.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman
Windies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Keemo Paul, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
First Published: Dec 20, 2018 16:21 IST