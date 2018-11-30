Today in New Delhi, India
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 1 in Dhaka: Live score and updates

Bangladesh vs West Indies: Catch all the action of the first day of the second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka through our live commentary.

Updated: Nov 30, 2018 09:02 IST
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 1 in Dhaka(AFP)

Preview: Bangladesh have won the toss and they have opted to bat first against Windies. The hosts are eying a series sweep after winning the first Test convincingly inside three days. As for the visitors, they will look for a better performance in Dhaka in order to level the series following a disastrous outing in Chittagong. Interestingly Bangladesh have gone without a seamer for this Test, which clearly says it’s another track for the slow bowlers.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan

Windies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich(w), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shermon Lewis

Follow Bangladesh vs West Indies commentary below -

