Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: BAN need 196 to win

Live Updates: West Indies are looking to end their four-year wait for a one-day international series win when they take on hosts Bangladesh starting Sunday. The West Indies were humiliated by Bangladesh in the preceding Test series, with the home side wrapping up both matches inside three days. The Caribbean side last won an ODI series in 2014 when they beat Bangladesh 3-0 at home.The match will also be the 200th ODI for Mashrafe Mortaza, making him the first Bangladesh player to reach that mark.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 12:32 IST