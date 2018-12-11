Today in New Delhi, India
Bangladesh vs West Indies, live cricket score, 2nd ODI in Dhaka

Catch all the action from the second ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies in Dhaka with our live updates.

West Indies take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Tuesday.(AFP)

Visitors West Indies will look to make a strong statement in the second ODI after Mushfiqur Rahim top scored with an unbeaten 55 as Bangladesh defeated West Indies by five wickets in the first one-day international in Dhaka on Sunday. Set a modest target after three wickets each from Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman helped Bangladesh restrict West Indies to 195-9, the hosts sailed to 196-5 in 35.1 overs for a comprehensive win to kick off the three-match series.

