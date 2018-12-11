Bangladesh vs West Indies, live cricket score, 2nd ODI in Dhaka
Catch all the action from the second ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies in Dhaka with our live updates.cricket Updated: Dec 11, 2018 13:20 IST
Visitors West Indies will look to make a strong statement in the second ODI after Mushfiqur Rahim top scored with an unbeaten 55 as Bangladesh defeated West Indies by five wickets in the first one-day international in Dhaka on Sunday. Set a modest target after three wickets each from Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman helped Bangladesh restrict West Indies to 195-9, the hosts sailed to 196-5 in 35.1 overs for a comprehensive win to kick off the three-match series.
First Published: Dec 11, 2018 11:27 IST