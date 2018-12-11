Bangladesh vs West Indies, live cricket score, 2nd ODI in Dhaka

Visitors West Indies will look to make a strong statement in the second ODI after Mushfiqur Rahim top scored with an unbeaten 55 as Bangladesh defeated West Indies by five wickets in the first one-day international in Dhaka on Sunday. Set a modest target after three wickets each from Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman helped Bangladesh restrict West Indies to 195-9, the hosts sailed to 196-5 in 35.1 overs for a comprehensive win to kick off the three-match series.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 11:27 IST