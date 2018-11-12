Today in New Delhi, India
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test in Dhaka, Live Scores: Mushfiqur holds the key

An impressive stand between Mushfiqur Rahim (111*) and Mominul Haque (161) put them back on course. The hosts ended Day 1 on 303 for 5, with Mushifur still in the middle.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe,2nd Test in Dhaka,Live Scores
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 2: Live score and updates(AFP)

Live updates: Bangladesh were in some early strife on day 1 when they were reduced to 26 for 3 after they won the toss and opted the bat first. However, an impressive stand between Mushfiqur Rahim (111*) and Mominul Haque (161) put them back on course. The hosts ended Day 1 on 303 for 5, with Mushifur still in the middle.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 09:38 IST

