Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I Live Score, Tri-series 2019: Follow live score and updates

Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I Live Score, Tri-series 2019: Follow live cricket score and updates of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I Live Score, Tri-series 2019
         

 

Toss update: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in the T20I. This is the second time the two are facing and it was a close contest the first time around, only to be won by the hosts. Zimbabwe will hope to go all the way through this time around.

Bangladesh: Brendan Taylor(w), Hamilton Masakadza(c), Richmond Mutumbami, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Ainsley Ndlovu, Chris Mpofu

Zimbabwe: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 18:55 IST

