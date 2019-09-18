Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I Live Score, Tri-series 2019: Follow live score and updates

cricket

Toss update: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in the T20I. This is the second time the two are facing and it was a close contest the first time around, only to be won by the hosts. Zimbabwe will hope to go all the way through this time around.

Bangladesh: Brendan Taylor(w), Hamilton Masakadza(c), Richmond Mutumbami, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Ainsley Ndlovu, Chris Mpofu

Zimbabwe: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

