Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Tri-series Match 1 in Dhaka: Live cricket score and updates

Ban vs Zim: Catch all the action of the first match of the tri-series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe through our live commentary.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Tri-series Match 1 in Dhaka
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Tri-series Match 1 in Dhaka(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Toss update: Bangladesh won toss and elected to bowl first in the first match of the tri-series which also involves Afghanistan. The match has been reduced to 18 overs a side following a rail delay. Taijul Islam made his T20I debut for Bangladesh and he received his cap from skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor(w), Hamilton Masakadza(c), Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tony Munyonga, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 19:39 IST

