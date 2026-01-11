Bangladesh ‘yet to receive any reply’ from ICC; T20 World Cup stalemate continues: ‘Have to abide by government'

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul categorically stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) are yet to issue a response to their latest letter, in which the body explained their reasons for not wanting to play its T20 World Cup matches in India. Ever since pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), tensions between India and Bangladesh have continued to rise, and the situation escalated after the BCB wrote to the ICC, requesting that their matches be moved from India to Sri Lanka. The Bangladesh Cricket Board chief stated that ICC are yet to issue a response (AFP)

The T20 World Cup is currently scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, and as of now, the Litton Kumer Das-led side is slated to play all of their matches in India. Bangladesh, who are in Group C, alongside England, the West Indies, Italy and Nepal, are scheduled to play three matches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and one game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Earlier, Rahman was released by three-time champions KKR on the behest of the BCCI. The Indian body jumped into action after the furore over the franchise signing a Bangladesh player despite multiple Hindus being killed in the neighbouring country.

Also Read: BCCI finally breaks silence on Bangladesh's demand to shift its T20 World Cup matches out of India “We haven’t yet received any reply from the ICC. We have sent all the attachments and proofs of our concern,” Islam told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

“Any alternate Indian venue at the end of the day is an Indian venue. You all know that no unilateral decision can be taken, and we have to abide by the government’s diktat. We are standing where we had been a few days back. I can’t comment on what we will do if we aren’t allowed to play in Sri Lanka unless the ICC sends its response,” he added.

When will ICC issue the final verdict? The BCB chief also stated that the ICC are likely to issue its verdict next week, by January 12 or 13. He also clarified that he knows nothing about Chennai or Hyderabad being replacement venues for Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup.

“I haven’t heard about Hyderabad and Chennai being replacement venues. We might come to know maybe on Monday or Tuesday," he said.

"I believe Bangladesh is a big team in world cricket. We have played the quarterfinals of the 2015 ODI World Cup, we played the Champions Trophy semifinals, and in sub-continental conditions, we have a good chance of doing well,” he added.

Bangladesh are slated to begin their T20 World Cup campaign on February 7, and their remaining three matches will go ahead on February 9, 14 and 17.