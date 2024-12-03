Bangladesh’s Nahid Rana fires three 150-plus thunderbolts in one over en route to fifer; Ian Bishop can’t keep calm

Bangladesh turned a slender 18-run first-innings lead into a competitive 211-run advantage against West Indies on Day 3 of the second Test match of the series at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. Fast bowler Nahid Rana's five-wicket haul played a crucial role in Bangladesh gaining an advantage in the match. Bangladesh's Nahid Rana, left, celebrates with teammates (AP)

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, on 33, and Keacy Carty, on 19, the only batsmen to get into double figures, made a promising start to the day, taking the score to 85-1, before Rana, who earlier dismissed opener Mikyle Louis, inflicted the collapse by removing the former. Braithwaite tried to defend the shorter delivery from Rana, but he saw the ball pop off his bat shoulder to gully, where substitute Zakir Hasan made a diving catch.

Rana struck to his strategy of short balls and looked eager to bounce out West Indies before lunch, but in a bid, hit Shamar Joseph on the grill and Kemar Roach on the shoulder. The duo lasted just three more overs in the second sessions, before falling to Rana, who completed his maiden five-wicket haul. He took 5-61 in the innings, but on Monday, he claimed 4-26 from his last seven overs.

The stand-out aspect of Rana's five-wicket haul, however, was his second over in the innings, which might have gone unnoticed. The youngster, who made his Test debut in March, fired three 150-plus thunderbolts in that over, and ended it with the dismissal of Louis.

Rana's bowling performance even left the legendary Ian Bishop in awe as the former West Indies international took to social media to post: “Nahid Rana certainly did not disappoint in his first international game on Caribbean soil. For many years West Indies had Bangladesh batsmen hoping. Rana has turned the tables.”

Can Bangladesh level the series vs West Indies?

Bangladesh, who lost the opening Test by 201 runs, batted with unexpected boldness in the final session on Monday as the pitch eased up.

After a dismissal for duck from opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam steadied the ship with a 47-run second-wicket stand with Shahadat Dipu, followed by a half-century partnership with captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who carved out a counterattacking 42 off 39 balls to consolidate Bangladesh's renewed confidence of tying the two-Test series.

Bangladesh ended Day 3 on 193 for five, to grab a handy lead of 211 runs.